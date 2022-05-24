Unvaccinated travelers will now be able to visit Spain with a negative COVID-19 test.

Tourist walk next to the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, better known as Seville Cathedral, in Seville, Spain.

Tourist walk next to the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, better known as Seville Cathedral, in Seville, Spain.

Spain eased restrictions for unvaccinated travelers from outside the European Union on Monday, including from the United States, according to the government.

The new rules, which allow unvaccinated travelers to visit with proof of a negative test, will allow American travelers to enter under the same conditions currently afforded to citizens of EU and Schengen countries, according to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Previously, Spain required American travelers to show proof of vaccination and proof of a booster shot if it had been more than 270 days (about 9 months) since the last dose of their initial vaccine series.

"The new phase of the pandemic allows us to relax the health requirements for entry to Spain, equating non-EU travelers with those from the EU and associated Schengen countries," Reyes Maroto, the country's minister of industry, commerce and tourism, said in a statement. "This excellent news… will make it easier for tourists from outside Europe to visit us this high season, guaranteeing safe mobility.

"Spain is emerging as one of the most desired destinations in the world, as shown by the demand indicators that month after month are approaching pre-pandemic levels and this measure will speed up the recovery of the sector by facilitating the entry of international travellers," she added.

Going forward, unvaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter the country by showing proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure or proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their departure, according to the ministry.

Travelers can still enter Spain with proof of vaccination or proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 6 months. Children under 12 are exempt from showing any vaccination or test certificates.

All U.S. travelers must also fill out a SPTH Health Control form.

The relaxed rules come ahead of Spain's busy summer tourism season when travelers descend on its gorgeous beaches and amazing nightlife.