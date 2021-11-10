Southwest Airlines' Winter Sale Has Flights Starting As Low As $39 — but It Won't Last Long

Just as the temperatures drop outside, Southwest is dropping its fares with a flash sale offering flights for as low as $39 each way.

The winter travel sale, which is valid through Nov. 11 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, has flight deals on travel across the U.S., including trips within Hawaii, as well as international destinations throughout Southwest's network, according to the airline.

"We're rounding out the year with one of our biggest fare sales of 2021, enabling Customers to go anywhere Southwest serves in the continental U.S., for as low as $39 one-way," Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines' vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "Whether traveling home for the holidays, hitting the slopes, or escaping the cold and heading someplace warm, we're here to take Southwest Customers on their next adventure."

Travelers who take advantage of the sale must book a trip between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15, or from Jan. 5, 2022, through March 9, 2022. Those who want to head to San Juan, Puerto Rico, must travel between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9, or from Jan. 10, 2022, through March 9, 2022.

Exterior of a Southwest Airlines plane flying Credit: Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

Vacationers who want to splurge a bit can also escape the winter blues with flights from Pittsburgh to sunny Fort Lauderdale for as low as $79 each way, or fly from Miami to Cancun (Mexico happens to be Travel + Leisure's Destination of the Year, after all) starting at only $133 one way.

While the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a lot up in the air, Southwest's incoming CEO Robert Jordan recently said things are looking up and the airline's holiday business is basically following the same curve from 2019.

But there is at least one thing passengers won't find on their next Southwest flight: a holiday cocktail. The airline has said it won't bring back alcohol sales until at least Jan. 18, 2022, amid an uptick in reports of unruly passengers this year.