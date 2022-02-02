Southwest Is Celebrating Valentine's Day With Flights As Low As $59 — Here's How Long You Have to Book

Southwest is taking Valentine's Day to the next level with a huge fare sale that will make gifting a romantic getaway easier than ever.

The sale, which the airline has dubbed "Small fares. Big Heart," offers travelers the chance to go beyond flowers and chocolates and book flights throughout the country for as low as $59 — and even lower for some shorter flights. To take advantage, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. CT on Feb. 14 and travel between Feb. 15 and May 18.

A 21-day advance purchase is required to book the sale, which is typically valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tickets are available for Southwest's one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares.

Travelers who want to island hop can do so for even cheaper with flights between Hawaiian islands like Honolulu, Maui, and the island of Hawaii starting at only $40 one-way.

And those looking to splurge for the romantic holiday can book a trip to the Caribbean with flights from Atlanta to the Cayman Islands starting at $142, flights from New York and Boston to Nassau, Bahamas, starting at $143, and flights from Fort Lauderdale starting at only $107 to Turks and Caicos, $158 to Cancun, and $137 to Havana.

Southwest, known for its free checked bags policy and Companion Pass program, has expanded its offerings this year, including allowing passengers traveling back to the United States from international destinations to purchase discounted COVID-19 test kits.

This week, the airline welcomed a new CEO, who has said the carrier is focused on providing more reliable Wi-Fi, hiring more workers, and restoring full in-flight service. He added the airline is considering implementing assigned seats going forward, but it's not something customers should expect to see in the immediate future.