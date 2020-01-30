Southwest’s Flash Sale Has Flights for $49 — Perfect For Spontaneous Spring Travel

Image zoom JIM WATSON/Getty

It’s another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flash sale from Southwest.

Those who rush and book a flight before 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 30 will be rewarded with prices from only $49.

The deals, good for those looking to spice up their spring travel, include flights within the continental U.S. from February 11 through May 20.

International flights are included from February 18 through March 5 and again April 14 through May 14. If you’re traveling to Puerto Rico with Southwest, you can secure a deal on flights from February 18 through March 5 or April 14 through May 14. Those taking advantage of Southwest’s new ultra-cheap flights around Hawaii can get those deals from February 18 through May 20.

Some of the best deals included in the sale are San Francisco to Las Vegas for $69 one-way, San Jose to Seattle for $82 or Boston to Baltimore for $59. But the deals will get you much further away than another state, if you’re looking for a warm weather getaway. From Baltimore, get down to Belize City for only $187. Providence to the Cayman Islands is only $163. Fort Lauderdale to San Jose, Puerto Rico is $140 one-way.

As always, terms and conditions apply. Visit the Southwest site for more information about the sale.

The tickets are nonrefundable, so once you’ve booked, you’re booked. But hey, why not lean into spontaneity?