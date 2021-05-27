Southwest's Memorial Day Weekend Sale Has Fares As Low As $49

Even with airline prices on the rise, Southwest Airlines is looking ahead and cutting prices for late summer to fall travel in its Memorial Day sale.

Passengers booking by June 10 will find one-way fares as low as $49 each way for travel between August 17 and November 5.

Southwest's latest flight sale has fares between Chicago and Nashville for as low as $49 each way on most weekdays in September and October. Passengers can choose to score deals from either Chicago O'Hare, where Southwest launched flights earlier this year, or Chicago Midway.

Travelers also can jet between San Diego and Reno for $78 each way most days in September and October. Travel between Boston and Miami is available for as little as $83 to $98 each way on select dates in August, September and October.

Flights to Hawaii and Mexico are also included in the deal.

And while the deal doesn't apply to last-minute Memorial Day travel itself, it may be a good time to start planning ahead as travel restrictions throughout the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic have gradually lifted.

Domestic airfares are already up 12% from April, according to data from Hopper, an app that surfaces airline, hotel, and rental car deals. And while it isn't unusual for airfares to rise going into summer, Hopper this year isn't expecting airline ticket prices to come down as much as they usually do in the fall.