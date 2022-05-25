Southwest's Latest Sale Has Flights to Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and More As Low As $45 Each Way — but You'll Have to Act Fast

Southwest Airlines wants to help travelers plan ahead for an end-of-summer vacation with fares on sale for as low as $45 one way.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. CT on May 26, is valid on flights within the United States, to and from Hawaii, inter-island travel within Hawaii, travel to and from Puerto Rico, and international travel from Aug. 16 through Nov. 5, according to the carrier.

Fly between Palm Springs and Las Vegas for a lucky escape starting at only $59 each way, or island hop in Hawaii for only $45 each way between Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island.

Those looking for an international getaway can travel from Fort Lauderdale to Havana (where the Biden administration recently reinstated group people-to-people educational travel) starting at only $142 one-way. Vacationers can also book a beachy getaway to Grand Cayman from Fort Lauderdale for only $89 one-way, or to Cancun starting at only $163 one-way.

A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight Credit: Stephen M. Keller/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

The sale is not valid around the Labor Day holiday weekend on Sept. 1, Sept. 2, or Sept. 5, and most continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays or Sundays. Travel to several destinations, including Miami, Orlando, and Las Vegas is only available on Sundays through Wednesdays. Similarly, travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is valid on Sundays to Wednesdays, while travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is valid on Tuesdays to Fridays.

Travelers who book the sale can choose Southwest's Wanna Get Away fare or the company's newest Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which allows travelers to take advantage of same-day changes and standby flights as well as transfer eligible unused flight credits to someone for future use.

Southwest is currently in the process of upgrading its planes by installing personal chargers, larger overhead bins, and upgrading its onboard Wi-Fi, all of which it is rolling out over the coming months.