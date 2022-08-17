Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon

The sale ends on Aug. 26.

Published on August 17, 2022
Labor Day and the unofficial end of summer are just weeks away, and Southwest Airlines is looking ahead with a fall and winter sale that has flights starting as low as $59 each way.

The sale, which the airline has dubbed a "sale for fall with flexibility for all," must be booked by 11:59 p.m. CT on Aug. 26, according to Southwest. Tickets are nonrefundable (but are eligible for Southwest's flexible cancellation policy) and must be purchased at least 21 days before traveling.

Customers who take advantage of the sale may travel on Tuesdays or Wednesdays from Sept. 6, 2022 through Feb. 15, 2023.

The sale is not valid on Hawaii inter-island flights or during the blackout dates from Nov. 17 through Nov. 29, and Dec. 15 through Jan. 9, 2023.

Fly between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for a much-deserved Sin City getaway, between Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, or between Chicago and Nashville all for just $59 each way, or splurge on a New England fall foliage vacation with flights to Boston as low as $71 from Baltimore, as low as $121 from Detroit, and as low as $160 from West Palm Beach.

Travelers can also take advantage of late fall temperatures for an early ski season getaway in Colorado with flights to Denver available from El Paso for as low as $67, from Los Angeles for as low as $78, or from Miami for as low as $150. Ski buffs can even fly from Denver to Montrose, CO, from which they can access Telluride and Crested Butte, starting at only $59.

Southwest, which recently made plans to upgrade its flight experience with personal chargers, larger overhead bins, and upgraded Wi-Fi, also became the first U.S. carrier to officially eliminate expiration dates on flight credits last month. Going forward, customers will see a placeholder expiration date of Dec. 31, 2040, on valid flight credits, which will eventually be removed altogether later this year. The new policy applies to all currently valid, existing flight credits.

