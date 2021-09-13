Southwest Won't Be Serving Alcohol Until at Least 2022

Southwest Airlines won't resume selling alcohol on board until at least January 2022, a company spokesperson confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Monday.

"There are no current plans to bring back alcohol prior to January 2022," the Southwest spokesperson told T+L.

So far this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has proposed more than $1 million in civil penalties and has received more than 3,800 reports of unruly behavior — more than 73% of which concern people refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate.

Last week, the Transportation Security Administration doubled the penalty for travelers who refuse to wear masks on planes in an effort to combat the issue. Passengers who violate the mandate will be charged $500 to $1,000 for a first offense and $1,000 to $3,000 for a second offense.

Southwest isn't alone in ditching alcohol. American Airlines has also said it won't resume serving alcoholic drinks in its main cabin until at least Jan. 18, 2022, but does offer alcohol in its business class and first-class cabins.

Other U.S. carriers like Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and United Airlines have all incorporated alcohol into their onboard offerings as food and beverage service has returned to the skies.

While Southwest won't be serving up G&T's and Bloody Marys anytime soon, the airline will bring back seat-back pocket menus next month and add several soft drinks to its onboard menu, USA Today reported. The new drink offerings, which include mixers the airline had ordered when it had planned to bring back alcohol, will be orange juice, cranberry cocktail juice, ginger ale, seltzer water, and tonic water.