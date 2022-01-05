Southwest Airlines Kicks Off the New Year With Flights for As Low As $39 — but You Have to Book Fast

Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year with a flight sale making it ridiculously cheap to swap the bone-chilling cold temperatures at home for sunshine and palm trees.

But travelers will have to move quickly to take advantage of the airline's latest sale, which cuts one-way ticket prices as low as $39 each way on select routes. To take advantage of this flight deal, travelers have to book by Jan. 6 for travel between Jan. 18 and May 18, 2022.

Travelers who take advantage of the deal can hop between Atlanta and Panama City Beach, Fla., or between Phoenix and Palm Springs, Calif., for just $39 each way. Say goodbye to Bellingham, Wash., and hello to Las Vegas for $59 each way, or leave snowy Denver behind and head to glorious Santa Barbara, Calif., for $89 each way.

"We're kicking off the New Year with a huge sale for spring travel, making it easier than ever to meet your travel goals for 2022," Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing, said in announcing the sale.

Travelers have to fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday to score the best deals on domestic travel.

But plan accordingly and passengers can fly between Chicago and New York for as little as $68 each way for much of February and March. Or leave winter behind and head from Miami to Chicago at that price on most days in February.

Consider swapping New York for Los Angeles in April and pay as little as $103 each way for service between New York's LaGuardia International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. Or leave Boston behind and head to San Diego for as little as $128 each way in February.

Prefer an international escape? Flights between Chicago and Cancun can be had for as little as $95 each way in February, a month typically marked by freezing temperatures in the Windy City.