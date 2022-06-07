Southwest Just Put Summer and Fall Flights on Sale for 40% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast

The best way to save money on flights is to plan ahead, and Southwest Airlines wants to help customers do that with 40% off late summer and fall travel.

The sale, which is good on base fares when booked through 11:59 p.m. CT on June 9, is valid for travel between Aug. 16 and Nov. 5, according to the airline. To take advantage, travelers must use the promo code "FALL40" when booking.

"We're thrilled to offer our Customers a substantial discount on our low fares for flights as soon as late summer and into the fall," Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines' vice president of marketing and digital experience, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "This discount on Southwest flights will help make travel more affordable and easier for Customers — giving them a great low fare… All of that coupled with our legendary Hospitality adds up to a great deal."

The airline's latest sale is unique since it's available for one-way or round trip flights on several different ticket classes, including Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select fares. While the sale is valid on both domestic and international flights, Southwest said the "discount availability may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week, and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday [periods]."

All Southwest flights, regardless of fare class, come with no change fees or cancellation fees as well as two free checked bags.

Southwest recently introduced its newest fare class, Wanna Get Away Plus, which allows travelers to take advantage of same-day changes and standby flights as well as transfer eligible unused flight credits to someone for future use.

The carrier is also making plans to upgrade its planes by installing personal chargers and larger overhead bins as well as upgrading the Wi-Fi.