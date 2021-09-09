Southwest Is Giving Away 2-Month Companion Passes to Anyone Who Purchases a Round-trip Flight Today

Southwest is giving away limited-time Companion Passes on Thursday for just the cost of one round trip flight, but the deal won't last long.

To score a two-month companion pass — one of the best deals in travel — travelers simply have to register, enter their Rapid Rewards number, and then book a round trip flight or two one-way flights by 11:59 p.m. CST on Sept. 9 for travel by Nov. 18, according to the airline. Qualifying flights include both domestic and international travel in any fare class.

Once someone earns the promotional Companion Pass, they will be able to designate one person to fly free with them from Jan. 6, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2022. The companion passenger must pay taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 each way, according to Southwest.

"Say yes to this incredible offer and enjoy the privileges of Companion Pass," Southwest wrote of the promotion. "Then take off with your favorite plus-one whenever you fly."

Typically, customers can earn a Companion Pass by flying 100 qualifying one-way flights or earning 125,000 qualifying points in any one calendar year. Passengers then receive the pass for the remainder of the year plus the next full calendar year. Travelers can earn points through Southwest's Rapid Rewards credit card, stays at partner hotels, car rentals, and more.

The offer comes as domestic airfare prices have taken a dip, dropping by 10% into September, according to data from travel booking app Hopper shared with Travel + Leisure. The decrease is primarily fueled by lower demand during the fall shoulder season.

But prices are expected to rise by 11% once again going into December, putting prices on par with the summer travel boom and mimicking a trend seen in 2019 and 2020. The most popular domestic fall destination for 2021 is Las Vegas, followed by Denver and Los Angeles.