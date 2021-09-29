Southwest Airlines Just Revealed a New Disney-themed Plane and Magical Vacation Giveaway

If you're heading to Walt Disney World this year to celebrate the world-famous theme park resort's 50th anniversary, you might want to hop on Southwest Airlines to get there.

Southwest Airlines, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, just unveiled a commemorative custom-designed plane to mark the occasion. The Boeing 737-700 is scheduled for service through March 2022 and can be tracked using tail number N954WN.

Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Both Iconic Brands with Commemorative Aircraft

"As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off the World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests' vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest," Clair Bilby, senior vice president of Disney Destinations, said in a statement revealing the plane.

The plane, which was unveiled in Houston, made its first flight to Orlando.

The plane's exterior features beloved characters, including the one and only Mickey Mouse, as well as the easily recognizable outline of Cinderella Castle, one of the most popular attractions at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

On board the plane, passengers will find images of their favorite Disney characters on the window shades. They'll also be able to spot Mickey Mouse and others on overhead bins, while also getting a sneak peek at what Disney has planned for its 50th anniversary party, scheduled to begin Oct. 1, through special entertainment programming on board.

Disney World's 18-month anniversary celebration includes new evening light shows, a new daytime experience at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and 50 golden sculptures depicting Disney characters across the parks.

Southwest is joining the celebration by giving away a vacation package every day from now through Nov. 16. Packages include flights to Orlando on Southwest, Walt Disney World tickets, and accommodations. Travelers can enter the sweepstakes once a day here.