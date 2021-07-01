Southwest's 4th of July Sale Has Flights As Low As $39

Although summer has only just kicked off, it's never too early to begin making your plans for autumn. At some point between the fireworks and the barbecues this weekend, make a point to log online and peek at the Southwest website to nab some incredibly good deals for the season.

This Fourth of July, Southwest is running an "Independence Yay" sale, with discounted flights available for travel from Aug. 9 through Dec. 15. The nationwide sale is available for the airline's Wanna Get Away class of tickets, with one-way flights from as low as $39. Just be sure to book your travel before July 8, 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

The cheapest flights in the sale are available on Southwest's inter-island Hawaii routes, with rates from $39 for one-way flights and $78 round trip. In the continental U.S., travelers will find deals like flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for only $49 ($98 round trip) or from Chicago to Charleston for only $94 one-way. If you're headed international, the sale includes one-way flights from Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for only $138.

Southwest Airlines plane Credit: Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

The deals are available on Tuesday and Wednesday flights and seats available in the sale are limited. The fares may also not apply during peak travel days or holidays, like Labor Day or Thanksgiving. Blackout dates for travel in the continental U.S. are Sept. 3 and 6 and Nov. 19, 23, and 24. If you're traveling to Hawaii from the mainland, blackout dates are from Aug. 9-15 and Nov. 18-21 and 26-30.

But you don't have to worry about pesky fees on top of your fare. Southwest's Wanna Get Away flights include two free checked bags and no fees for cancellations or changes.