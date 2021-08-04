Fossil Made 1,971 Limited-edition Watches to Celebrate 50 Years of Southwest

Wear your love of Southwest on your sleeve — or wrist.

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style by partnering with watch company Fossil.

The limited-edition watch is Fossil's Retro Pilot Chronograph style but comes decked out with exclusive Southwest designs. Everything from the watchband to the clock face is completed with "pilot-inspired details."

The watch's oversized dial is inspired by the airline's iconic yellow, red and blue color scheme. And there's an even deeper connection to the airline than what's visible at first glance: the blue leather of every watch strap is actually repurposed airline seats.

The face is complete with a 'Southwest x Fossil" logo with the option to choose from either a white face or blue that will tell you the time and even act as a stopwatch.

Each watch comes in a special Southwest stainless steel case, proclaiming the airline's tagline for its anniversary: "50 years. One Heart."

Only 1,971 of the limited-edition watches were created (in honor of the year the airline was inaugurated), so you'll have to scoop one up fast. You can find out which number your watch is from its unique number etched on the case back.

The watches are available on Fossil.com, starting at $159 each.

Close up of the FOSSIL/Southwest watch Credit: Lee Setty/Courtesy fo FOSSIL

Southwest has announced a bevy of commemorative products for its 50th anniversary year, with products like a Retro Hostess Build-A-Bear (wearing a vintage flight attendant uniform), a retro silk scarf, birthday t-shirts, and pins that are available for purchase on the Southwest online store.

The airline has also been promoting discounts like 50% off flights and $50 flights all year round in honor of its anniversary.

Southwest launched a special website in honor of its anniversary where you can learn about the airline's history and stay up-to-date on celebrations and offers throughout the year.