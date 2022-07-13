Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book

Southwest Airlines is looking ahead to the fall a new sale offering tickets as low as $59 one-way.

The new sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. CT on July 21, applies to fares throughout the country and far as Hawaii and even Mexico and the Caribbean, the airline announced. The sale is valid on travel later this year on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Aug. 16 through Nov. 16 and then again from Nov. 29 through Dec. 14.

The company's Wanna Get Away fares can be found to many destinations as low as $59 each way, while the new and flexible Wanna Get Away Plus fares start at $89 each way.

Fly to Nashville in Tennessee from Atlanta for only $59, and between Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, for the same low price. Or escape to Las Vegas for a fall getaway from California with flights from several cities only $59 each way, including from Los Angeles, Long Beach, Palm Springs, and Burbank. And flights between San Diego and Sin City are extra discounted, starting at only $39 each way.

Travelers hoping to go leaf peeping and soak up the New England fall can book a trip to Boston for as low as $111 from Washington D.C., $121 from Charlotte, N.C., or $126 from Chicago. Or head down to Charleston (named the best city in the United States for 10 years in a row by Travel Leisure readers) with flights from Baltimore starting at only $71 each way, and flights from Cincinnati and Washington D.C. starting at only $94 each way.

Travelers seeking an international vacation can head to the Cayman Islands (which recently eased entry rules for vaccinated travelers) from Atlanta for only $124 one-way, or head to Nassau, Bahamas, from Fort Lauderdale, for only $90 one-way.

The fares are nonrefundable, but can be applied toward future travel on Southwest if travelers need to cancel.

