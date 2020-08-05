SoulCycle Just Launched Outdoor Classes Across the U.S. — and They'll Make You Feel Like You're Back in the Studio

Though many of us have perfected our at-home workouts over the past few months (wine bottles are the new weights after all), many exercise enthusiasts are still missing the energy of an actual class with fellow fitness enthusiasts.

Thankfully, SoulCycle, the boutique spinning studio with locations all over the world, has launched an outdoor iteration of its cult-favorite workout, aptly named SoulOutside, to both reunite its fans and welcome new riders.

Following success in outdoor ride sessions in New York, the brand confirmed to Travel + Leisure that they'll be taking their outside classes to major cities including Boston, Hoboken, and Santa Monica. Two locations in Boston, Dedham and Chestnut Hill, will be opening this week the rest will most likely open later this month. (Heads up to SoulCycle insiders: Laura Crago, Jeff, Maddy, and Tori R. will be leading classes in Boston.)

In July, the company tested the outdoor concept in New York in Watermill and Bridgehampton and then expanded to Montauk and Southampton to give riders that feeling they had been missing for so long — without the stress of being inside a sweat-filled studio, even one at half capacity.

Image zoom Instructor Stacey Griffith leads an outdoor SoulCycle class. Courtesy of Soul Cycle

SoulOutside will be held seven days a week through Labor Day and possibly beyond in these new cities once launched. Classes in the Hamptons are $50 but classes in other markets will be market price (regular studio classes cost around $37) but may not include shoes and water.

The outdoor classes differ from indoor as the music that sets the vibe of the class will be played through individual headphones instead of speakers, creating a silent disco effect. And though riding to the beat of the music while the instructor shouts out inspirational and supportive words of encouragement, a big part of what SoulCycle has come to be known for, the headphones surprisingly don’t lessen that experience.

Riders and teachers may not be cheering quite as loudly but the enthusiasm and camaraderie is still very much there.

It's important to note that exercising outside in no way means a participant is immune to the spread of COVID-19, but it may be a safer alternative and is, "much more conducive to social distancing and less likely to see transmission," a medical expert at Johns Hopkins University recently told Today.