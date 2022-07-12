Tourists Walking Around in This Italian Town Shirtless or in a Swimsuit Could Be Fined — What to Know

People who violate the new order will face a fine from 25 to 500 euros.

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Published on July 12, 2022
Marina Grande is the oldest settlement in the town of Sorrento and its old fishing port
Photo: Andrea Savorani Neri/Getty Images

The popular Italian town of Sorrento has an important new rule: don't walk around in your bathing suit.

The town's mayor, Massimo Coppola, announced an order last week banning people from walking around shirtless or in a swimsuit, and fining them if they do, according to a Facebook post. People who violate the new order will face a fine from 25 to 500 euros.

"No more indecent behavior," Coppola wrote in Italian on July 6. "Sorrento is increasingly recognized in the world as the capital of tourism and quality hospitality and these behaviors can constitute an element of discomfort and discomfort for both Sorrentines and tourists. In this way we want to protect and improve the livability of the city, the quality of life and the decor within the center and public spaces."

Police will now patrol the area to enforce the new ban, news.com.au reported.

Sorrento, which sits along Italy's famous Amalfi Coast, is known for its stunning cliffs and dramatic sea views, and endless road trip opportunities. And it attracts tourists in droves, especially during peak summer season.

This isn't the first time a dress code has been implemented in a popular tourist town. In Barcelona and Mallorca, for example, people can be fined for wearing swimwear outside of a beach or pool area.

And in Italy, the town of Praia a Mare prohibits walking barefoot in town, while Rapallo bans dressing skimpy, according to news.com.au.

Beyond just Sorrento, the Amalfi Coast has gotten so popular it was forced to institute an alternative number plate system to control crowds, only allowing cars to drive between Vietri sul Mare and Positano every other day during peak hours in peak season, CNN reported.

The rules apply between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the month of August, as well as on weekends from June 15 to Sept. 30, during Holy Week around Easter, and from April 24 to May 2.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

