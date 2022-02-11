Your Disney Photos Could Be Displayed in the Smithsonian — Here's How

"We love candid and posed, even fingers on the lens are A-OK," the museum said.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History is collecting Disney photos as part of a new project focused on the happiest place on earth.

The museum is asking travelers to send in photos of their vacations in Disneyland or Walt Disney World from character meet-and-greets to classic foods (messy faces are welcome).

"We want to see photographs that show Disney Parks as you experienced them: posing with characters, kids worn out and sleeping, families, couples, individuals, people of all abilities, ethnicities, ages, on rides, eating together, looking at maps—everyday stuff!" the museum wrote. "All decades and time periods, especially as Disney Parks change and evolve over time. We love candid and posed, even fingers on the lens are A-OK."

For privacy reasons, the museum is requesting only photos of children if they are sent in by a parent or guardian. Images can be sent in .jpg, .pdf, .png, or .tiff format, and scans of a physicalimage are accepted.

The museum currently has several photos of kids eating Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream bars, action shots on rides, parkgoers hanging out with Pluto, and a classic shot in front of Cinderella's castle. The museum is requesting that contributors send in photos of themselves, friends, or family at the parks and include a story of what the photo and their visit means to them.

To ensure photos are sent with time to be looked and considered, the Smithsonian is asking all materials to be sent by Feb. 14. People can email the photos to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu and should include their contact information.

For those looking to plan a trip to the parks, it is important to note that Disneyland currently requires all park goers to wear masks in indoor spaces, including on attractions, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required in outdoor areas, according to the park.