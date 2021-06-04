Slovenia Is Easing Restrictions for Tourists — What to Know Before Booking a Trip

The European country of Slovenia is ready to welcome tourists who arrive with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The country, known for its stunning lakes and expansive walking trails, is welcoming visitors without quarantine from dark red and red-listed EU countries who show a vaccine certificate, proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival, proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival, or proof they contracted the coronavirus within a certain time period, according to the Slovenian Tourist Board. Those who arrive from a "Safe listed" EU or Schengen country can enter without any coronavirus-related paperwork.

While the measures do not apply to tourists traveling from the United States, they do apply to U.S. citizens who are traveling to Slovenia from an accepted country, according to the U.S. Embassy in Slovenia.

In addition to relaxing its entry restrictions, Slovenia (known as one of the best places to retire in Europe) has created "GREEN&SAFE" protocols focused on hygiene standards and sustainability.

"The competition between providers will be strong, but for many years Slovenia has been developing and upgrading its commitment to sustainable and safe tourism tailored to the modern guests who want authentic boutique experiences far from mass tourism," Maja Pak, the director of the Slovenian Tourist Board, said in a statement recently, adding that more than 160 providers already hold the Slovenia Green label.

"This proves that green and safe in Slovenia is not just a promise, but a fact," Pak added.

Several countries in Europe have already opened to non-EU foreign travelers with testing or vaccine protocols in place, including Croatia, Italy, and Greece.

