This 'Sled Hotel' Takes You Straight to the Best Views of the Northern Lights

Catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights is certainly a magical experience. But getting to the ideal location to see them — which is often very remote and very, very cold — can be somewhat of an arduous task. But a new mobile hotel is ready to change all of that and put your comfort first.

The tour operator Off the Map Travel has launched three custom-made hotel rooms that are absolutely perfect for their home in Arctic Finland thanks to the simple fact that they are built on sleds.

Off The Map Travel, Aurora Wilderness Camp, Sled Cabin Credit: Kilpissafarit

According to the Daily Mail, each of the sled hotel rooms comfortably fits two people and measures eight feet wide, almost 15 feet long and 6.5 feet tall. Inside guests can find everything they’d need to have a comfy overnight stay in the sub-zero temperatures including a bed, dining table, gas heater, and external dry toilet. The best part, however, is the glass roof, which is ideal for viewing the Northern Lights right from the comfort, and warmth, of your sled bed.

Moreover, each sled room comes with all the tools guests would need to venture around on the snow and ice including snowshoes and personal sleds to get around.

If you’re interested in checking into the sled hotel, you better act fast. They are only available for rent until mid-April. You'll also have to get to their current location near Kilpisjärvi, a small village in northern Finland.

Though, it may be worth booking a last-minute ticket as the area sounds stunning.

Off The Map Travel, Aurora Wilderness Camp, Sled Cabin Credit: Kilpissafarit

“The wilderness surrounding Kilpisjärvi is known for its remote and uninterrupted Arctic tundra,” Jonny Cooper, the founder of Off the Map Travel, told Daily Mail. “Away from any man-made light pollution, it is here that that the wilderness camp is placed for the winter, giving guests the best possible opportunity to experience the Northern Lights and simply enjoy the silence of the Arctic plains.”

But, don’t worry, if you can’t make it to Finland in the next few weeks it’s OK because the sleds won’t be gone forever. Instead, they will be packed up and brought back out for rentals in January 2019.