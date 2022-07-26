News Score 25% Off a Summer Car Rental With Sixt — How to Book The sale is valid at all Sixt locations in the U.S. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Sixt Summer travel is officially in full swing, and car rental company Sixt wants to help travelers plan the best road trips with up to 25% off cars. Travelers who book and begin a prepaid rental with the company in the United States by Aug. 26 can receive the discount, according to the European car rental company. The reservation must be for five to 27 days. The sale is valid for all types of cars except sports and luxury cars, and each rental must be returned by Aug. 31. The discount is available at participating Sixt locations in the U.S.: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa in Florida; San Diego in California; Denver and Aspen in Colorado; Phoenix in Arizona; Las Vegas in Nevada; Albuquerque in New Mexico; at the Washington Dulles International Airport and in Baltimore in Maryland; Charlotte in North Carolina; Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston in Texas; and Maui in Hawaii. Extra features like additional protection packages, baby seats, and GPS are excluded from the offer, according to the rental company. Sixt, voted one of the best car rental companies by Travel Leisure readers, has been expanding in the U.S. and now features more than 2,000 locations in more than 105 countries, according to the company. Road trips are a very popular way to travel this year with 88% of travelers choosing to drive for their July 4 holiday, compared to only 7% of travelers who chose to fly. The increased interest could be driven by the airline industry's widespread cancellations and delays, which has been blamed on a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control problems. As a result, several airlines have preemptively slashed summer schedules and London's Heathrow Airport even asked carriers to stop selling tickets this summer in an effort to keep up. Gas prices, which reached an all-time high in June with a national average of $5.014, has since come down and currently averages $4.327 nationally, according to AAA. Travelers planning a road trip with a car rental can still score a cheaper deal by avoiding unnecessary added insurance costs (their credit card, personal car insurance, or travel insurance may cover the vehicle) and opting out of extras like a toll transponder or GPS navigation system. Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit