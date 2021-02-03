Pranksters Arrested After Changing Letters of the Hollywood Sign

The group said the stunt was meant to bring awareness to Instagram censorship.

Six people were arrested Monday after changing the famous Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob" — claiming the messaging was meant to draw attention to censorship on social media.

"It's awesome," Julia Rose, one of the social media influencers who thought up the scheme, told the Los Angeles Times after being arrested. "All of it combined together has been really, really great."

She has been previously censored and banned from Instagram for nudity.

Various reports of the incident also said that the stunt was meant to promote breast cancer awareness.

Rose and several friends showed up to the famed hill on Monday, armed with two tarps — one to hang over the Hollywood "W" and a second, smaller one to transform the "D" into a "B." They wheeled the tarp up a trail over the Hollywood sign using a double stroller and pretending to be husband and wife.

They jumped a fence and climbed down the hill to change the letters. They were at the sign for about 15 to 20 minutes before hiking down to Mulholland Highway, where police were waiting for them.

LAPD spotted the group on video surveillance at about 1:15 p.m. A police helicopter flew over the group and watched as they hiked down from the Hollywood sign after hanging their banners. They were arrested when they reached the highway for misdemeanor trespassing and released on their own recognizance later that night.

"There's no vandalism, because the sign wasn't damaged," LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie told the Los Angeles Times.

And it''s not her first time stirring up controversy. In 2019, she received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball after flashing her breasts at the World Series.

Rose and a friend reportedly had tried several times last year to alter the Hollywood sign but their previous attempts failed because their tarps had been too heavy.

This is not the first time the sign has been altered. In 2017, the Hollywood sign briefly read "Hollyweed" after someone snuck onto the property and changed the lettering in the night.