Here’s What’s on the Menu for the World’s Longest Flight

Singapore Airlines will be relaunching the world’s longest flight this October. For the 18-hour and 45-minute nonstop journey, the airline has partnered with nutrition and health experts to create a wellness menu specifically for the flight.

To make passengers comfortable on the flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Singapore's Changi Airport, the airline is working with wellness brand Canyon Ranch to create meals, sleep and lighting strategies, and stretching routines. Canyon Ranch is no stranger to providing health expertise, with a portfolio of wellness lifestyle properties that include the world’s biggest day spa inside of Las Vegas’ The Venetian and The Palazzo hotels.

Singapore Airlines worked with the brand’s chefs and nutritionists to create a menu that incorporates ingredients to help keep passengers hydrated and combat long periods of sitting.

Some of the dishes passengers can expect include appetizers like a wild caught prawn ceviche, made with oranges, cucumber, grapefruit, cilantro, scallions, and bell peppers. Main course options include a seared organic chicken served with zucchini pappardelle in braised tomatoes, a lemon vinaigrette, Parmesan cheese, and micro basil, which is also a gluten free option for passengers.

Dessert options include a lemon angel food cake with a blueberry topping, while breakfast includes a lox eggs benedict served with a whole wheat English muffin, chive cream cheese, and smoked salmon, omelet made from organic eggs, and a hollandaise sauce made from yogurt.

The Canyon Ranch options will be served alongside Singapore Airlines’ meal selections created by its own chefs as well as the International Culinary Panel’s chefs.

In addition to the meals, the new flight will also use ambient light settings to provide a relaxing atmosphere in the cabin. There will also be in-flight entertainment options that provide exercises passengers can do in their seats.