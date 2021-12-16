Singapore Airlines was the first carrier to start flying A380s in 2007.

Singapore Airlines Is Bringing Back A380s and Debuting New First-class Suites — See Inside

Singapore Airlines' A380 aircraft is set to return to New York City for the first time in almost two years.

Beginning March 2022, Singapore Airlines will fly from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Changi Airport via Frankfurt on their newly upgraded aircraft. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and lower passenger numbers, Singapore Airlines' A380s — the world's largest passenger aircraft — have not flown from the U.S since before the pandemic.

The New York to Singapore via Frankfurt route is designated as a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight, which allow passengers to enter the city-state without quarantining. To see the list of approved VTL routes, visit the Singapore Airlines' site here.

Not only will the A380 its service from New York, it will also be showcasing a brand-new cabin to the U.S. market. The new first-class suites — semi-private cabins with expanded personal space —will also make its long-awaited debut on flights from the U.S.

The bedroom in the new SIA Suites A380 Credit: Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

The double-decker aircraft will hold 471 seats across four distinct cabin classes: six first-class suites and 78 business-class, lie-flat seats on the upper deck, as well as 44 premium economy and 343 economy class seats on the main deck.

"After nearly two years of restrictions, we are seeing tremendous demand for international travel, and that includes premium cabins," Joey Seow, a regional vice president for Singapore Airlines, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

The brand-new suites will offer passengers a choice of Dom Pérignon or Krug Champagnes, pajamas, and high-end amenities from Lalique, as well as meals served on fine china and linen. For passengers traveling with a partner, the luxurious cabins can be transformed into "double suites."

The bathroom in the new SIA Suites A380 Credit: Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

"In addition to a new business class, we're excited to bring our newest, most luxurious suite cabin to U.S. travelers for the first time, offering a new standard in comfort aboard the world's largest aircraft," Seow said.