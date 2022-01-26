These Cruise Lines Will Require a Booster Shot to Board Starting March 1

A pair of luxury cruise lines are implementing new vaccine protocols, each requiring guests to show proof of having received a booster shot to board.

Both Silversea and Azamara will require the additional COVID-19 vaccine dose starting March 1, becoming the first major cruise lines to require the extra shot.

On Silversea, the new policy will mandate that anyone who is eligible for a booster must receive one "provided the required time has passed after the completion of their primary COVID-19 vaccination series."

"At Silversea, our top priority has always been to safeguard the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit," the company wrote. "Silversea will continue to work closely with relevant governing bodies and health authorities to evolve its health and safety procedures, as new health recommendations are issued and as the fluid situation advances."

Currently, Silversea requires all guests to have received their second vaccine shot, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least two weeks before their sail date. Guests are also required to wear masks in all indoor public areas, in terminals, and during shore excursions, and take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test before boarding. Silversea also provides complimentary rapid antigen tests for all disembarking passengers.

For its part, Azamara will require all vaccinated guests who are eligible for a booster shot to show proof they have received one in March. Currently, the company requires all guests to "be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before sailing with all required COVID-19 vaccine doses" and "strongly" recommends guests receive the booster shot.

Travelers are also required to take a COVID-19 antigen test at the terminal before boarding.