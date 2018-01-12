A New Luxury Hotel Is Opening in the Middle of an Alaskan Glacier

Visitors to Alaska's Denali National Park no longer need to rough it to spend an immersive night in the glaciers. A new Alaskan resort will open in February where "guests become part of the landscape" — without sacrificing luxuries like a concierge, champagne or plush bedding.

The Sheldon Chalet is perched on a "nunatak" (an exposed hill surrounded by glacier) bordering Alaska's Denali National Park, at 6,000 feet elevation.

Sheldon Chalet Winter Cabin Retreat Denali National Park Alaska Credit: Photo: Jeff Schultz

The chalet's all-inclusive rate includes accommodations, food and beverage, sauna access and a "flightseeing" tour while in transit to and from the hotel. And of course, they offer a completely customized experience.

Denali National Park Alaska Northern Lights Aurora Borealis Credit: Photo: Jeff Schultz

When conditions are prime, guests can sit on the observation deck and watch the aurora borealis with a glass of champagne. Staff can also arrange skiing, trekking or snowshoeing expeditions on the Ruth Glacier that surrounds the Sheldon nunatak.

Mt McKinley Denali National Park Alaska Credit: Lance King/Getty Images

The resort has a maximum capacity of 10 people across its five guest rooms. Each of the rooms includes showers with "carefully curated spa products" and panoramic views of the snow-capped Alaska range.

Sheldon Chalet Winter Cabin Retreat Denali National Park Alaska Credit: Photo: Jeff Schultz

The resort has neither cellphone coverage nor internet service, which Marne Sheldon, one of the operators of the resort, said contributes to "luxurious disconnecting."

While guests are disconnecting from their internet lives, they will dine on locally sourced Alaskan meals, with a heavy emphasis on seafood like Alaska King Crab and Copper River Salmon.

Sheldon Chalet Winter Cabin Retreat Denali National Park Alaska Credit: Photo: Jeff Schultz

"Alaska doesn't have many of these crown-jewel experiences," Sheldon told Travel Weekly. "We hope to fill that niche."