During your next family vacation, childhood fantasies can be brought to life. For a price.

This Hotel's New Space, Safari, and Underwater-themed Suites Are Every Kid's Dream

At the five-star Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, younger guests can go on safari, explore deep space, swing like Tarzan through the treetops, venture into an underwater world, or sleep in a fairytale castle — all just by booking a select room.

Earlier this year, the hotel revamped its ninth floor, dedicating the entire space to travelers with young tots in tow. Here, the hotel's youngest guests can experience five fantastic new Themed Family Suites.

Credit: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

Credit: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

The suites are all about 818 square feet, with whimsical decorations and designs exclusively for kids. Children in the safari suite, for example, sleep next to a tableau of animals from the African plains beneath a tent. Meanwhile, the underwater suite has a submarine-shaped bed, while the treetop suite requires that children climb a ladder to bed down in a treehouse.

Each suite comes with two bathrooms — the larger of which features oversized sinks for bathing babies — a dedicated space for changing diapers, and additional space for storage. There are even pint-sized bathrobes and slippers, so kids don’t have to miss out on one of the best parts of an upscale hotel stay.

When booking the suites, families also get access to necessary (but annoying to pack) supplies like car seats, strollers, travel cots, bibs, bath time toys, and more.

Credit: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

Children staying in the Themed Family Suites will have a specialty kids’ menu with items like beef burgers and ice cream, while grown-ups can take advantage of a dedicated family concierge.

Credit: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

All of the suites can accommodate two adults and two children younger than 12 (starting at $488 per night). For larger families, the suites can connect to a Family Deluxe Room to create a three-bedroom suite.

Credit: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

In addition to the themed suites, the hotel offers 19 family suites with more traditional furnishings.