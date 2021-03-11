Seychelles to Open Border to Tourists — No Quarantine or Vaccine Required

One of the world's most beautiful countries is reopening to tourists this month.

The Seychelles, an idyllic collection of islands off the coast of East Africa, is following in the footsteps of the Maldives — another beautiful collection of islands off the coast of southern India — to restart its tourism.

The destination plans to welcome all international visitors, except those from South Africa, beginning March 25, according to the Department of Tourism. Visitors won't need to quarantine or be vaccinated, but they will have to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their departure.

Meanwhile, the Maldives fully reopened to foreign tourists in July without COVID-19 testing requirements, a feat made easier in a country where sprawling private overwater bungalows are the norm and entire islands can be bought out for $250,000 a night.

Image zoom Credit: Jean-Daniel Kettering/EyeEm via Getty

The Seychelles opened to all fully vaccinated travelers, including those from the U.S., in January. The 115-island paradise, where Prince William and Kate Middleton honeymooned, was the first African country to welcome vaccinated travelers, according to CNBC. It hopes to reach herd immunity by mid-March, when 70% of the local population is expected to be vaccinated, the AP reported.

Visitors to the Seychelles, where George and Amal Clooney also honeymooned, will need to maintain social distance while relaxing on the country's white-sand beaches and frolicking in its turquoise waters. And don't forget to pack a face mask, as they're still required.

