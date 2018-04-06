These Service Dogs Spent a Day at Disneyland and the Photos Are Absolutely Magical

A day at the Happiest Place on Earth would get any dog’s tail wagging.

Hardworking pups who are participating in Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides free, highly trained assistance dogs to help people with disabilities, spent a day at Disneyland on Thursday, March 29.

Canine Companions puppies at Disneyland Credit: Courtesy of Canine Companions for Independence

But the day wasn’t a fun day off to meet with Goofy and Minnie. These dogs were taking a trip to the park as part of their training. The highly stimulating environment is the perfect place for the dogs to demonstrate their skills and prove they can assist and be attentive even in loud, high-stress areas.

Of course, the pups also got to meet lots of nice people and took breaks to enjoy themselves. It’s just not Disneyland if it’s all work and no play.

Laura Allen, a representative from the organization, took lots of adorable photos and videos of the dogs posing with their Mickey ears in front of iconic places in the park and posted them on social media. (Thank you, Laura.)

The dogs went on some fun rides.

And met some of Disney’s most beloved characters.

All in all, it was a fun, magical day. But some dogs got a bit tuckered out.

Clearly these dogs are ready to be someone’s new best friend.

