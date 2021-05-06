This Seattle Airport Is Testing a Program to Let Travelers Make Appointments for TSA Screening

With this new program, passengers will be able to reserve their spot in the airport security line ahead of time.

As leisure travel trickles back across the U.S., there's one thing it's sure to bring with it: longer airport security lines.

A growing number of U.S. travelers have taken to the skies in recent weeks, leading to long queues at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. (The agency is actively recruiting another 6,000 screeners to help with the rebound in travel.) But passengers flying from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are getting a reprieve.

Sea-Tac is testing a program that allows passengers to reserve their spot in the airport security line ahead of time. Using the Sea Spot Saver program, travelers can book screening appointments and skip the TSA queue when it's their turn to pass through airport security.

The program is scheduled to run through August and is available to passengers traveling on Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, and other select carriers who use TSA checkpoints 2 and 5 at the Seattle airport.

Passengers flying on Alaska Airlines will have the option of booking a TSA screening time before leaving for the airport, up to 24 hours ahead of departure. They'll also be able to book same-day appointments via a QR code at the airport on the day of travel.

Passengers traveling on Delta or another eligible airline will only be able to book a screening time after they've arrived at Sea-Tac.

Appointments are available for flights scheduled to depart between 4 a.m. and noon local time. Groups traveling together are permitted to book under a single reservation, and all appointments allow for a 15-minute grace period. Anyone arriving early will also be able to check in for screening 15 minutes ahead of their appointment.

Passengers using TSA PreCheck or Clear will not be able to use these privileges with Sea Spot Saver. Currently, Sea Spot Saver is free and does not require membership.