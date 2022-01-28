Experience 32 of the finest museums, all for half off.

Visit Seattle in February and You'll Get 50% Off the City's Best Museums

This February marks the return of Seattle Museum Month, offering visitors to the Emerald City 50% off admission at more than 30 of its biggest institutions.

Visitors who book a room at a participating hotel in downtown Seattle from Feb 1. through Feb. 28 will receive a Seattle Museum Month pass, which offers 50% off admission at participating museums.

Each pass is good for 50% off admission for up to four guests with no limit to the number of museums guests can visit in February.

Participating museums include the Seattle Art Museum, Chihuly Garden and Glass art museum, the Seattle Aquarium, The Museum of Flight, and the Museum of Pop Culture.

"We are thrilled to bring back Seattle Museum Month...and offer travelers unparalleled discounts to the region's beloved collections of museums," Tracey Wickersham, Visit Seattle senior director of cultural tourism, said in a statement. "From a detailed journey through aviation history and hands-on exploration of the best of pop culture, to an in depth look at the latest dinosaur findings and a walk through a garden of glass, Seattle offers an eclectic and experiential journey with world-renowned museums."

Some of Seattle's favorite hotels, like the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, and Thompson Seattle are also participating in the promotion.

At the museum themselves, pass holders will be able to see exhibits ranging in all different subjects, perfect for every visitor.

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) has an exhibition on Disney costumes with more than 70 original pieces from some of the most beloved films (including one very special glass slipper). And the Pacific Science Center is hosting an immersive "Hockey Science Lab" where visitors can test out their hockey knowledge on a scaled-down replica rink.

At the Burke Museum, visitors will be able to check out four dinosaurs that were excavated from northeastern Montana only last year. If timed right, visitors will be able to watch paleontologists in action, removing rock from some of their most recent finds.

For a full list of participating museums and hotels, visit seattlemuseummonth.com.