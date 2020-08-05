Norwegian Ship Becomes Third Cruise to Report Passenger With COVID-19 After Resuming Sailing

A Norwegian cruise ship has quarantined its passengers and crew after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

SeaDream Yacht Club announced Tuesday that its 112-passenger SeaDream ship was returning to port in Bodø, Norway, after a passenger on board a previous sailing had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the cruise line, the passenger was asymptomatic and had disembarked the ship on Sunday in Tromsø, Norway, at the end of the ship’s last sailing. All passengers who had been aboard that crew were informed of the test result.

The passenger, who was Danish, received his positive test result on Tuesday and will again be tested on Sunday.

Guests and non-essential crew are currently quarantining on the ship in accordance with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

“We sincerely hope that there is no COVID-19 on board, and we are not aware of any other guests or crew who are infected or have any symptoms, but we are taking all necessary precautions,” the cruise line said in a statement. “All guests and crew were informed, as well as the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) and the Norwegian Directorate of Health as soon as we received the information this afternoon.”

The ship is the third to report a case of COVID-19 since cruises began their return to sea.

In June, another Norwegian ship, Hurtigruten, became the first cruise line in the world to resume operations, sailing from Germany to Norway and announced it would temporarily suspend all of its cruises after 36 of its 158 crew members aboard the MS Roald Armundsen tested positive for COVID-19. At least five passengers were also infected.

And over the weekend, the French Polynesia-based Paul Gauguin cruise line reported one passenger onboard who tested positive for COVID-19. The cruise was canceled and all passengers confined to their cabin three days after setting sail from Tahiti, according to Seatrade Cruise News.