It's going to be one highly fashionable summer in France.

The Savannah College of Art and Design Is Helping Tell Fashion History in France This Summer

The Savannah College of Art and Design is ready to take things global.

In June, the school announced the re-opening of SCAD Lacoste, an "imaginative center for the study of art and design" located in the gorgeous medieval village of Lacoste in the Provence region of France. It's set to not only educate the next great generation of artists there but also put on public events travelers need to know about.

According to the university, it acquired the site in 2002 and has been meticulously revitalizing its more than 30 historic structures ever since. And now, it says it's ready to host "dynamic activations throughout SCAD Lacoste, inspiring students, alumni, and visitors to the region."

Beginning Monday, June 28, the school will showcase the exhibition Notre Ami, Pierre Cardin, the university's latest "ode and homage to the indomitable designer." The exhibition will be open to the public, with a preview reception Saturday, June 26, 6-8 p.m.

According to the university, the exhibition features garments and two films produced by the university, including "I Am Thinking of Pierre Cardin," which won Best Fashion Documentary at the London Film Festival.

"For nearly two decades, Cardin embraced the role of mentor, engaging hundreds of SCAD students across the university's top-ranked degree programs - from fashion to architecture and beyond," the university shared in a statement. "In 2008, the university honored Cardin with the SCAD Étoile for his contributions to the fields of fashion and design as well as his role in the historic restoration and cultural life of Lacoste. In 2018, the university's SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion Film in Atlanta originated the exhibition Pierre Cardin: Pursuit of the Future, a major retrospective presented in partnership with the Pierre Cardin Museum in Paris that included iconic looks from the 1950s held in the SCAD Permanent Collection. Notre Ami, Pierre Cardin is curated by Rafael Gomes, head of fashion exhibitions at SCAD, in collaboration with Pierre Cardin Paris and Rodrigo Basilicati."

Mannequin in Fashion Couture from Pierre Cardin, "Pursuit of the Future" Credit: Courtesy of SCAD

Beyond this exhibition, visitors may also watch the creative process take place firsthand while observing working artists selected for the prestigious SCAD Alumni Atelier, an elite artist residency conceptualized and endowed by SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. At the school, visitors can watch as students work to create their own fashion brands, jewelry collections, screenplays, feature films, exhibitions, and more.

And finally, the university will also reopen shopSCAD in Lacoste on the Rue Saint-Trophime. The boutique retail space and gallery features an "ever-changing melange of original jewelry, accessories, apparel, stationery, home décor, and unique gifts by SCAD students, alumni, and faculty," making it the perfect place to stop to pick up a truly unique souvenir.