Sandals Vacation Assurance plan will also accommodate guests who need to quarantine for up to 14 days.

Sandals' New Insurance Program Will Cover Your Trip Including Airfare If You Cancel Due to COVID-19

At a time when a change or cancellation in travel plans can be more expected than not, Sandals Resorts' newest protection plan is alleviating the stress of postponing a trip.

The new Sandals Vacation Assurance policy is an industry-first policy that will cover not just the cost of the resort but airfare for guests whose vacation plans are interrupted by COVID-19.

"We want to put the fun and joy of planning and anticipating a great vacation back into travel," SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said in a statement. "While we recognize the real concerns that may weigh on our guests' minds, we're taking extraordinary measures to remove worry from the equation so travelers can delight in the entire travel journey - from booking to departure."

Guests whose vacations are interrupted by COVID-19 will receive a free replacement vacation, including airfare credit up to $500 per person. If travelers need to undergo quarantine at a resort location, the policy will cover up to a 14-night stay.

Any COVID-19 testing to meet government requirements can be completed at the resort for free and each guest will receive travel insurance.

And if anything else pops up, the booking policy includes a "cancel anytime" reservation policy, which allows a full refund without any penalties or added fees if travelers cancel more than 31 days before their vacation is supposed to start. If their cancellation is less than 30 days, they can rebook for a future travel date.

For all other issues, Sandals has set up a Vacation Assurance Hotline that guests or travel advisors can call with any further questions related to travel protocols or COVID-19 policy.

The Vacation Assurance policy automatically applies to all reservations made now through Dec. 31, 2021 for travel until Dec. 31, 2022.