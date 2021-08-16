Met Someone Online During the Pandemic? Sandals Wants to Send You on a Free Vacation

To say 2020 was a weird and wild year would be an understatement. For most, it was a year of staying home, forgoing travel and other outings, and for singletons, mostly avoiding dating as well. However, if you were among the extremely fortunate few to find love during a global pandemic, Sandals Resorts may have something special for you.

In August, the resort company announced its new "Sandals Swipe-Stakes," a giveaway to help Covid couples get the "honeymoon phase they never got."

"Couples that swiped right and met their match on a dating app or social media during the pandemic likely spent their first few months of romance behind face masks, traveling from couch to couch with plenty of hand sanitizer on deck," the company shared in a statement. "Couples can make up for lost time and enter to win the dreamy honeymoon phase they never got, courtesy of the experts in love and romance at Sandals."

The only requirement for entry is that couples must prove that they met online during the pandemic (March 2020 onward) by uploading a screenshot of their dating app match or first social media DM.

The lucky winning couple will get to spend three nights at any of Sandals' 16 all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, including resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas, Barbados, and Curaçao. As always, stays at a Sandals Resort include unlimited meals, drinks, entertainment, scuba diving, snorkeling, and other water sports, along with complimentary access to golf courses, airport transfers, concierge services, and much more.