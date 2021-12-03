Sandals Resorts Is Celebrating Its 40th Anniversary With 40 Days of Giveaways — How to Enter

The lucky couple who wins the grand prize will bask in luxury in a suite complete with 24-hour room service, a private balcony or patio, and an in-suite bar.

Sandals Resorts is celebrating its 40th anniversary by giving away major prizes, including an all-expenses-paid, all-inclusive week-long getaway for two, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

Sunseekers everywhere can enter to win the grand prize — a 7-day vacation for two at any Sandals Resort — by enrolling as a Sandals Select Rewards member and visiting the 40 Years of Love Giveaway website each day. Beyond the big prize, Sandals will also give away daily prizes from airline miles to on-resort credits, couples massages, Waterford champagne flutes, and more.

"We are thrilled to be running this exclusive giveaway opportunity in honor of both the loyal guests who've been visiting us for the last 40 years, and new guests who will visit us for the next 40," Becka Lopez, the loyalty manager at Unique Vacations Inc., which represents Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, told T+L. "We want these 40 days to be as exciting and rewarding for them as the last 40 years have been for us, and we've stacked the deck with some great prizes to show our appreciation."

To win, travelers can go online and answer the poll of the day through Jan. 9, 2022. The lucky couple who wins the grand prize will bask in luxury in the Love Nest Butler Suite, complete with 24-hour room service, a private balcony or patio, and an in-suite bar.

Travelers who head to one of the company's resorts can toast the perfect getaway with a round of scuba diving in Antigua, spend time on a private offshore island in the Bahamas, have a drink at the floating bar in Curaçao, or enjoy a swim-up room in St. Lucia. And every Sandals vacation comes with onsite PCR and antigen testing included for peace of mind.

But Sandals isn't just celebrating its anniversary with free trips. The company will also have nostalgic 1981-inspired pool parties at all 16 of its resorts complete with swim-up bar menus and custom cocktails.