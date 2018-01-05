This New Luxury Safari Camp Follows Animals Across the Serengeti

Designed to pack up and move, Sanctuary Retreats’ new Kichakani Serengeti Camp — opened in December — is a collection of 10 portable tents that follow the migrations of wildebeest and zebra across the plains of Tanzania.

Sanctuary Retreats Kichakani Serengeti Camp Africa Credit: Courtesy of Sanctuary Retreats

Advancing northward across the Serengeti throughout the year, the camp’s three locations shadow the migration paths of the region’s famous wildlife. Travelers will be placed at the single most ideal setting for animal spotting during their safari.

In addition to wildebeest and zebra, guests at Sanctuary Kichakani Serengeti Camp can watch for Thomson’s gazelles, giraffes, cheetahs, waterbuck, and impala.

The luxury accommodations are inspired by 19th-century expeditions to Africa and feature canvas tents, private wooden decks, traditional bucket showers, and handcrafted, vintage-style luggage.

Moving along with the private tents is a central, canopied lounge and dining room. Here, guests can admire the landscape while feasting on local dishes like kachumbari (a traditional salsa from Tanzania).

Sanctuary’s all-inclusive rates start at $446 per person, per night, for safari experiences of seven days or more. Meals, beverages, and twice-daily game drives are folded into the cost.