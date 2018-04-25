People Are Going to Church to Worship Beyoncé in San Francisco

It's become a well-established fact that Beyoncé is a higher being worthy of our worship, especially after her groundbreaking performance at Coachella earlier in April. Now, San Francisco's Grace Cathedral is using the inspiration that is Queen Bey to take the masses to church.

The Vine, a contemporary worship service that combines progressive theology and pop music, has announced it will be holding a special mass devoted to Beyoncé's music and accomplishments on Wednesday, April 25.

Worshippers will be able to sing along with Beyoncé's hits and explore her inspirational history, particularly how she "opens a window into the lives of the marginalized and forgotten — particularly black females," as the church describes on its website. The mass also includes reading from scripture by women of color and a sermon by Rev. Yolanda Norton, who also teaches a course called "Beyoncé and the Hebrew Bible" at the San Francisco Theological Seminary.

"In this year where there's been so much conversation about the role of women and communities of color, we felt a need to lift up the voices that the church has traditionally suppressed," Rev. Jude Harmon, founding pastor of the Vine and director of innovative ministry for Grace Cathedral, told SF Gate.

Harmon addressed critics of the mass, adding, "Jesus used very provocative images in the stories he would tell to incite people to ask hard questions about their own religious assumptions."

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. The Vine encourages all attendants to use the hashtag #BeyonceMass on social media.