Sam Adams Is Launching a New Beer Made With Hops That Traveled to Space

Samuel Adams is giving us all an out-of-this-world beer. And they mean that literally.

In late October, the craft beer company out of Boston announced that it's launching Space Craft, a beer brewed from 66 pounds of hops that traveled more than 300 miles above Earth on the first-ever all-civilian space mission in September.

"Captained by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Inspiration4 sent a crew of four representing leadership, hope, generosity, and prosperity on a multiday journey around our great planet," the beer company shared on its website about the new brew. "The 66 pounds of Citra and Mosaic orbited hops that returned landed right in this stellar West Coast-style IPA."

Exterior of Samuel Adams brewery Credit: Ben Gebo/Courtesy of Samuel Adams

So, what does a space beer taste like? Samuel Adams explained in a press release, the brew comes with "a firm bitterness and tropical notes of grapefruit, guava, and passionfruit."

Samuel Adams Space Craft hops Credit: Ben Gebo/Courtesy of Samuel Adams

As for how the beer got its name, the company explained that it turned to fans on social media to help come up with a moniker appropriate for a beer with "cosmic proportions." Together with the Inspiration4 crew, the company said, "We reviewed over 5,000 submissions to land on the perfect name to represent this beer's epic journey: Space Craft."

Samuel Adams Space Craft six pack Credit: Courtesy of Samuel Adams

The new Samuel Adams Space Craft beer will only be available in select markets starting Tuesday, Nov. 16. This particular date was picked to coincide with the peak of the Leonid meteor shower, just to make it even more cosmically oriented. The beer will also be available at Samuel Adams Boston Brewery and Taprooms, as well as GiveThemBeer.com. It also comes at a special price: A four-pack costs $22.33 as an homage to the Inspiration4 crew's historic spaceflight, which lasted two days, 23 hours, three minutes.