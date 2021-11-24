The former First Lady appeared at the New York City department store on Tuesday to unveil its 2021 holiday windows in special support of The Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Michelle Obama Helped Kick Off the Holiday Season at Saks Fifth Avenue — Watch Here

As if Saks Fifth Avenue's window lighting ceremony isn't magical enough, this year, Michelle Obama was a special guest to help start off its holiday season.

The Girls Opportunity Alliance is a charitable organization that seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education. And this year, the department store is giving the spotlight to the organization through its famous Fifth Avenue windows.

The iconic windows are decked out with curated multi-vendor merchandise in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance. Products from designers like Brandon Blackwood, Christopher John Rogers, Fear of God, Jason Wu, NEST New York, Oscar de la Renta, Phillip Lim, Posh Peanut, and more will appear in the windows.

Proceeds from the collection (when purchased online at saks.com or Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York, Chicago, Chevy Chase, Md., and Beverly Hills) will be donated to The Obama Foundation in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

The products included in the fantastical window displays have been selected from across the Saks holiday collections, with both men's and women's ready-to-wear clothing alongside kids' items, home decor, accessories, and beauty.

The holiday collaboration will also feature a digital campaign with exclusive content throughout the holiday season.

Saks is also offering three career-shadowing opportunities to girls from the Girls Opportunity Alliance and the department store is donating $1 million to the program.

The windows will feature the holiday light show the store is known for — right across the way from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree — that visitors to New York City will be able to watch through the end of the year.