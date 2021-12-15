Richard Branson Convinces Ryan Reynolds to Take a Virgin Voyages Cruise — Watch Their Funny Chat

Reynolds and Branson discuss the fact that the actor's Aviation American Gin will be served on Virgin Voyages — and why he should take a trip.

Virgin Voyages is becoming the official cruise line of parents who just need a break — thanks to the unlikely duo of Sir Richard Branson and Ryan Reynolds.

In 2018, Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, and Reynolds, co-owner of Aviation American Gin, teamed up for a comedic video to announce that Virgin Atlantic would serve Aviation Gin aboard its flights. Three years later, they're back to announce that the gin will also appear on Virgin's new cruise ships.

"I can't seem to escape Ryan. He keeps following me around," Sir Richard Branson joked in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Thankfully I really enjoy Aviation Gin so I was excited to bring this product to Virgin Voyages after their partnership with Virgin Atlantic."

In a new video released Tuesday to announce the new collaboration, Branson suggests to Reynolds that he takes a Virgin Voyages cruise when talking about his stressful life as a parent to three girls. The cruises, that launched earlier this year after a delay due to the pandemic, are "Adults Only" and guests must be at least 18 to sail.

"My childhood dream was to have a guest role on 'The Love Boat' alongside Vic Tayback," Reynolds said in the statement. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I'd be successful enough to have my own gin brand score a recurring role on a ship this deliriously luxurious and child-free."

Aviation Gin will be the premier gin brand aboard Virgin Voyages cruise ships and featured in the gin cocktails onboard. Passengers aboard the ship will be able to sip gin cocktails like "Stella's Groove," "Electric Fizz" and an updated twist on a classic French 75. The cocktails were developed in partnership with mixologists from Bar Lab and the Cocktail Cartel and globally recognized bartenders like Charles Joly and Julia Momose.