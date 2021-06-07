An exception to the new policy is for passengers boarding a ship to Alaska.

Vaccines Will Now Be Optional on Most Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean reversed course on its vaccine policy last week, making the jab optional for most of its cruises after the company initially planned to require it.

The new policy, which was announced as the cruise line detailed summer sailings out of Florida and Texas, will allow unvaccinated passengers to board a Royal Caribbean cruise as long as they "undergo testing and follow other protocols." Previously, Royal Caribbean required guests 16 and older to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before embarking on a cruise with plans to drop that to 12 and older after Aug. 1.

An exception to the new policy is those boarding a ship to Alaska where the cruise line will still require guests 16 and older to be vaccinated, and 12 and older starting Aug. 1.

In general, Royal Caribbean said guests "are strongly recommended" to have been vaccinated before boarding, and all crew will be vaccinated.

It wasn't immediately clear what other protocols would be required for unvaccinated guests. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure.

For its part, Royal Caribbean has already been approved to start test sailings later this month ahead of its planned restart this summer.

On July 2, Royal Caribbean plans to sail from Miami on the Freedom of the Seas to its private island, CocoCay. On July 3, the Odyssey of the Seas will sail from Fort Lauderdale on 6- and 8-night Caribbean cruises, followed by sailings out of Port Canaveral, Seattle, and Galveston later in the summer.

