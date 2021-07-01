Royal Caribbean's first passenger cruise from the U.S. since the start of the pandemic will set sail over Fourth of July weekend.

Royal Caribbean Just Got Cleared to Sail From Miami This Weekend

In an aerial view, the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas in Miami, Florida.

Royal Caribbean just got the green light to depart on its first ticketed cruise from the U.S. since the pandemic started.

Following a successful test voyage, Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas is set to leave Miami on Friday for a Fourth of July weekend cruise to the Bahamas. The ship is scheduled to stop in Nassau and at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas.

"This is exciting progress, and we look forward to welcoming our guests on board," Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said in announcing the development on Facebook.

Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas recently completed a three-day, two-night test voyage from Miami with 650 employees on board — a gauge of its ability to operate safely during an ongoing pandemic.

Royal Caribbean said all crew members expected to be on board the Freedom of the Seas have been vaccinated. The cruise line also noted that "the majority of guests" have been fully vaccinated, though it declined to provide specific numbers.

Many of the ship's unvaccinated guests are children and will have to participate in COVID-19 testing and other safety measures, Bayley said on Facebook.

Vaccinated guests will also have access to all areas on board, including restaurants, bars, pools, shops, and entertainment venues, while unvaccinated passengers will be restricted in certain places. You can find a full list here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said it would allow cruise ships to sail as long as 95% of its crew members and guests are vaccinated. Royal Caribbean is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for guests traveling from some ports. Due to local regulations, the cruise line is mandating unvaccinated passengers in Florida to carry COVID-19 insurance.

Another U.S. cruise line, Celebrity Cruises, has also returned to the water. Its Celebrity Edge ship became the first vessel back to commercial sailing since the pandemic began when it departed Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

The Celebrity Edge is scheduled to stop in the Bahamas and Mexico. That ship is sailing with 1,200 passengers, just over a third of its normal volume.