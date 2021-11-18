Royal Caribbean Is Giving Away One Free Cruise Every Minute for 24 Hours — Here's How to Enter

This holiday season, Royal Caribbean International wants you to forget about any shipping woes during their first-of-its-kind Black Friday sale. To kick off the holiday shopping season, Royal Caribbean is giving away one free cruise every minute for 24 hours. That's over 1,400 free cruises.

The giveaway, known as "Free Ship-ing," will begin just after midnight on Black Friday, Nov. 26 and run until midnight on the following Saturday, Nov. 27. Instant winners will be "shipped" onto their choice of a Royal Caribbean cruise anywhere from the Caribbean to Alaska to the California coast. Along with choosing their destination, winners will select their time on board, with sailings from two to seven days on offer.

To pre-register for the giveaway, guests are encouraged to sign up now on Royal Caribbean's site to ensure they are reminded before the event gets underway. Guests can register by going to royalfreeshipping.com and entering their name and email to get started.

Sometimes the best gifts cannot be wrapped (or shipped), and Royal Caribbean International hopes to provide winners with the gift of a cruise — guaranteed to arrive on time.