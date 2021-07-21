Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas was the first major cruise ship to return to the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Caribbean Sets Sail for Alaska for the First Time Since 2019

Royal Caribbean set sail for Alaska on Tuesday as the first major cruise ship to make its way to the state since September 2019.

The cruise line set off from Seattle on its Serenade of the Seas on a 7-night journey to The Last Frontier with planned stops in Juneau, Sitka, and Ketchikan, according to the company. The ship features breathtaking views with its ocean-facing glass elevators and the chance to take in the scenery from a rock climbing wall 40 feet above the sea.

"Cruising in Alaska is finally back, and we are excited to be the first to return," Michael Bayley, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement, adding "Alaska is one of the most popular destinations among our guests."

In addition to the Serenade of the Seas, Royal Caribbean will sail its Ovation of the Seas from Seattle to Alaska on Aug. 13.

On this cruise, Royal Caribbean required all guests 16 and older to be fully vaccinated before boarding, with children younger than that required to get tested at the terminal before embarking and then again before the end of the cruise.

On Aug. 1, the company will drop the age for those required to be vaccinated to 12.

Several other companies have also planned cruises to Alaska in the coming days, including Princess Cruises and Holland America.

Beyond Alaska, Royal Caribbean has completed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-required test sailings and made vaccinations optional on cruises out of Florida. Starting Aug. 1, unvaccinated guests 12 and older on cruises out of Florida will be required to show proof of an insurance policy.

The decision was made after Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the concept of vaccine passports, which has faced backlash and legal challenges from some cruise lines.