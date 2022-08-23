Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises to Accept At-home COVID Tests for Unvaccinated Passengers

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are easing their pandemic-era protocol by allowing unvaccinated travelers on more of its sailing, as well as accepting at-home COVID-19 tests for boarding.

Starting Sept. 5, the cruise line will welcome both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers of all ages, according to the cruise line. Vaccinated travelers will be exempt from testing on cruises that are shorter than 10 nights, while unvaccinated travelers 5 and older will have to show proof of a negative test taken within three days of embarking on a sailing.

"Finally!!! All Guests, All Aboard," Royal Caribbean's President and CEO Michael Bayley wrote on Facebook. "We're making it easier for more guests to sail with Royal Caribbean. Unvaccinated travelers can join us for almost all U.S. sailings."

Royal Caribbean will accept a variety of tests as proof to board, including simply taking a photo of a self-administered home test, a new rule which Bayley also noted on social media.

Currently, Royal Caribbean requires travelers 12 and older to be vaccinated on U.S. cruises. The new protocols will also not pertain to cruises that visit Bermuda or Canada where testing and vaccine rules will still apply.

The change comes just over a week after Royal Caribbean first eased vaccine requirements for cruises departing from Los Angeles, Galveston, New Orleans, and any European homeport as well as weeks after Royal Caribbean eliminated testing for vaccinated passengers on shorter sailings.

Additionally, Celebrity Cruises will also allow unvaccinated travelers starting Sept. 5 on all cruises that depart from a U.S. or European port, excluding cruises that visit Canada, according to the company.

Vaccinated travelers will not be required to get tested for cruises that are 9 nights or less. Unvaccinated travelers (who are 5 and older on most U.S. sailings and 12 and older on select European sailings) will be required to get tested within three days of boarding.

Like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity will also accept at-home tests on trips from U.S. ports that don't visit Canada or Bermuda.

Currently, Celebrity requires all guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated to sail.

The cruise companies join others like Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line, which have each made plans to drop vaccine requirements next month.

The industry-wide trend comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially ended its pandemic-era program for cruise ships last month. The agency currently recommends all travelers are "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccines before boarding a cruise.

