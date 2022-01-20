This Celebrity-owned '60s Porsche Will Be Auctioned Off Next Month — and Could Go for $1.5 Million

Robert Redford will forever be one of Hollywood's most talented and effortlessly cool actors — his many awards are certainly evidence of the former. And if you need proof for the latter, you only need to take one look at the 1964 Porsche 904 GTS that the actor owned for a decade from the mid-1960s into the '70s.

The car in question, slated to hit the auction block next month at Bonhams' Les Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris, is expected to fetch between $1.5 and $1.7 million. The Irish green sports car is one of the finest examples of race cars from the '60s. The car even raced for a couple of years after leaving the Porsche factory in Germany in January 1964 and was then delivered to the renowned race car driver and collector Steve Earle. Redford bought the car, which was dark blue and silver at the time, two years later from Earle and owned it for 10 years.

At the beginning of the 1980s, the Porsche 904 GTS underwent an extensive restoration that included a 2-liter Porsche 911 engine and a brand-new finish in Irish green. The car still has the original 5-speed manual transaxle, suspension, and transmission, and its interior is upholstered in blue fabric.

Green 1964 Porsche 904 GTS Credit: Courtesy of Bonhams

The auction, set to begin Feb. 3, also includes other highlights that will excite car collectors. A royal blue 1996 Bugatti EB110 GT Coupé, one of 95 in production, with only 10,200 kilometers (or about 6,338 miles) on it, has an estimated value of $1.3-$1.5 million. According to Bonhams, renowned owners of that model include Formula 1 World Champion Michael Schumacher and HRH the Sultan of Brunei.

