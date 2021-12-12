Just slip a sable under the tree for me...

Tiffany & Co. Brings Holiday Spirit to The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun With a Glamorous Tree and Pop-up Shopping Suite

The Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree at The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun

As we all know, no Christmas tree is fully trimmed without some decorations bought at Tiffany's.

And this holiday season, Tiffany & Co. has taken over the lobby of The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun, bringing the spirit of the New York jeweler to the bright sands of the luxury Mexican resort.

Guests will be awed by the glamorous tree in the hotel's lobby complete with baubles exclusive to Tiffany & Co. that bring "the extravagant Christmas spirit of New York City to the warm and sandy beaches of Cancun," the iconic brand shared with Travel + Leisure.

Details of the Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree at The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The Christmas tree is elevated on a Tiffany blue pedestal and situated directly beneath a decadent chandelier. More than 800 spheres and 300 glass ornaments are hung so it looks like glamour itself cascades down the tree's branches. The layout is inspired by Jean Schlumberger, a former designer for the jewelry brand who created some of Tiffany's most memorable baubles.

The tree will be in place until Jan. 6.

But the glamour doesn't end in the lobby. The hotel has also opened a Tiffany-themed suite for the season, where guests can view "exclusively selected jewelry," a hotel spokesperson told T+L. An expert from the jewelry brand will be on-site to help guests select any last-minute holiday treats with a personalized shopping experience.

And if the suite is not enough, guests can visit the nearby La Isla Shopping Mall, home to many luxury brands including Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. is making appearances in other unexpected places this holiday season as well. The jeweler has also opened a fantastical downtown NYC pop-up shop, complete with interactive exhibits and even tarot card readings.