The World's Fastest Accelerating Coaster Is Closed Due to Several Reports of Broken Bones

It's official: The world's fastest-accelerating roller coaster has closed indefinitely.

The Do-Dodonpa coaster at Fuji-Q Highland, a park located at the base of Mount Fuji in the Yamanashi prefecture in Japan, is now closed following reports of riders sustaining "bone-breaking" injuries on the ride.

As Business Insider explained last week, the ride first opened in 2001 and was later renovated in 2017 to help it achieve a speed of 112 mph under two seconds. Despite being open for some 20 years, no injuries had previously been reported, until now.

According to reports, between December 2020 and August 2021, four injury incidents were reported among men and women between the ages of 30-50. CNN reported, all four had significant injuries, including a cervical fracture and a thoracic spine fracture.

world's fastest rollercoaster, called "Dodonpa," at the Fujikyu Highland amusement park in Fuji-Yosida, west of Tokyo Credit: Yamaguchi Haruyoshi/Getty Images

A statement released to the press from the theme park states, the roller coaster will be closed "due to a safety overhaul." However, it adds all four of the injuries were self-reported by the riders, and "currently, the causal relationship between injuries and amusement machines has not yet been confirmed."

Sansei Technologies, the Osaka-based manufacturing firm that built the roller coaster, sent out an additional statement, adding, "The causal relationship between the injuries of passengers and the amusement machine produced by our group company is not confirmed and we have to wait for the investigation by Yamanashi Prefecture and (the) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism." It added, "We would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and apologize for the inconvenience we caused to the related parties."