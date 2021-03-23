This Company Will Pay You $2,400 to Avoid All Screens for 24 Hours

Think you can go 24 hours without social media? What about giving up your TV? Or your phone and computer? If you're up for the challenge, there's a company willing to pay someone $2,400 — that's $100 per hour — for a full day of screen detoxing.

Reviews.org, a company that tests home services and products, is holding a 24-hour digital detox, paying their chosen challengers to survive a whole day without screens.

"If you've got the desire to ditch your devices for a day, but still need to get paid, this is the perfect opportunity for you," the company wrote on its website, where folks can apply.

But this feat, which might seem almost impossible nowadays, is about more than avoiding your phone for a day. Those chosen for the digital detox challenge must avoid screens of all kinds, including gaming consoles and handheld devices, computers and laptops, smartwatches and wearable tech, and smart home devices. According to the website, microwaves are pretty much the only technology you'll be able to use during the 24-hour period.

Reviews.org will even provide $200 Amazon gift cards, so people can stock up on activities to keep them busy outside the online world. Some "survival kit" suggestions from Reviews.org include a typewriter to substitute computers, writing paper to replace texts, board games instead of video games, and paint and brushes to create self-portraits rather than selfies. Challengers will have to review the "survival kit" and provide feedback on the experience after completing the detox.

Applications for the challenge are open now through March 26, with the winner being announced on the Reviews.org YouTube channel on March 29. It's unclear how many challengers will be chosen, but you can head to the official website to throw your hat in the ring.